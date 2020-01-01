Mumbai: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was in Dubai, flew back to be with his family on the auspicious occasion of New Year. Sakshi Dhoni posted a wonderful picture of the family celebrating the New Year.

The former Team India skipper was in Dubai for almost a week to celebrate Christmas and was spotted at the Birsa Munda Airport on Tuesday morning (December 31).

Taking to her Instagram, Sakshi Dhoni posted a picture and wrote: “2020 New Year with this handsome.” She shared a beautiful picture with Mahi along with the caption. Earlier, Hardik Pandya shared a picture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his Insta story.

Dhoni has been away from cricket since the ICC World Cup 2019. During this time he is spending time with his family and friends. Dhoni’s fans hope that he returns in the New Year.

Sakshi Dhoni shared a picture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni from his official Instagram. In this picture, both Sakshi and Dhoni are seen in black outfits. Sakshi has shared the picture caption – 2020 with this person.

New Zealand beat India in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019. This was the last match Dhoni played this year. Since then Dhoni is not part of Team India. No decision has been taken yet about Dhoni’s retirement. Dhoni will play in the IPL, but nothing has been confirmed of his return to Team India. Nothing can be said about this yet.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was away from the cricket field, is quite popular on social media this year. Many videos of Dhoni and his daughter Jeeva have been going viral on social media.