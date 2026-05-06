New Delhi: The Sports Ministry Wednesday said the blanket ban on bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan that was imposed last year will remain in force, but athletes from across the border will not be stopped from coming here for multi-lateral events.

The ministry also reiterated its commitment to simplify the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies to position India as a “preferred sporting destination”.

“In so far as bilateral sports events in each other’s country are concerned,

Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India,” the ministry stated in a circular issued to all National Sports Federations (NSFs), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), among others.

“With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons.

“Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India,” it added.

The policy was first announced last year in August after an uproar over India’s participation in cricket’s Asia Cup in the UAE that also featured Pakistan, within months of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

At that point, the Ministry had stated that it would not come in the way of multi-lateral cricket engagements unless the host country is Pakistan.

The policy makes it clear that India, which is aspiring to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympic Games, will abide by the Olympic Charter and its philosophy of inclusivity to present itself as an amiable host of global events.

“To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified,” the ministry said.

“In respect of office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, a multi-entry visa shall be granted on priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years.”

“Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India.”

MYAS shifts from Shastri Bhawan

In another development, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has shifted its office from Shastri Bhawan to its newly constructed premises in Netaji Nagar.