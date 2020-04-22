Nagpur (Maharashtra): It was a memorable 18th birthday for Nagpur college student Rahul Ingole Tuesday.

A bit glum under the lockdown in his home at Irrigation Colony in Dhantoli in the city, he sought permission from the police whether he could go out and buy a cake for his 18th birthday, marking his entry into adulthood and also becoming eligible to vote.

“It is my birthday today, Can I step out to buy a cake?” was the message that came to the Police Control Room.

“In view of the lockdown restrictions, we decided to give him a small surprise. Our Traffic Police team went and presented him with a birthday cake, wishing him, but maintaining all lockdown protocols,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vikram M. Sali said.

The ‘small surprise’ literally came with a ‘loud bang’ – in the form of two police vehicles with full sirens blaring and two pilots on two motorcyles, zooming into the colony premises.

Even as the locals wondered what was amiss, a friendly voice on a police megaphone called Ingole down to the society compound.

Puzzled by the goings-on, Ingole came down sporting a mask, was smartly greeted by a traffic policeman and then handed over the box with the cake with the wishes of the traffic police department.

Though rendered virtually speechless, Ingole managed to convey his thanks and gratitude to the Nagpur Traffic Police for the wonderful gesture, even as other residents came out on their balconies and cheered them.

Videos of the ‘birthday cake surprise’ went viral and earned the Nagpur Traffic Police laurels for their humane gesture.

It reminded people of a similar recent incident in Cumbria, UK, where several police vans reached outside the home of a 7-year-old boy Frankie, a policeman sang ‘Happy Birthday To You’ on a megaphone, and left the boy dazed but with a lifetime of fond memories.

