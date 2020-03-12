New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that the government is fully vigilant about the situation due to coronavirus and urged people to say ‘no to panic’ and ‘yes to precautions’.

Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been pro-actively taken to ensure safety of all, Modi said said on Twitter. These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of visas to augmenting healthcare capacities, the prime minister stated.

“Say no to panic, say yes to precautions. No minister of the central government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel,” Modi said. “We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings. The government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 novel coronavirus,” he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including one foreign national.

Like Modi, it also urged people not to panic in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases. It said that the focus is on preventive approach and there are adequate facilities available for testing. The ministry also said there is no instance of any community transmission, adding there has been only local transmission.

In the wake of coronavirus being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), ministry officials said coronavirus is difficult to isolate and developing a vaccine will take at least one-and-a-half to two years.

India’s efforts to deal with coronavirus are in consonance with WHO and the focus is on preventive approach. Over 1,500 people are under observation for coming in contact with 73 positive cases of coronavirus, ministry officials said at a press conference. Till now, 10.5 lakh people have been screened at 30 designated airports in India, they informed.

When questioned whether high temperature kills coronavirus, the officials said there is no study or evidence to suggest that. They also said that the ICMR will start surveillance to examine whether any infected person has been left undetected.

