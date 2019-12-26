Islamabad: Christians across Pakistan marked the birth of Jesus Christ with traditional festivities and holiday cheer amid tight security.

Special services were held Wednesday in illuminated churches throughout the country while devotees also offered prayers, reports Dawn news.

Strict security measures were taken to ensure safety of the Christian community and forces had been deployed outside churches to thwart any untoward incident.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to wish Christian citizens a happy Christmas.

President Arif Alvi wished Christians across the world and in Pakistan a Merry Christmas and included a quote by Jesus Christ regarding peace in his message.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif also extended Christmas wishes to members of the community.

