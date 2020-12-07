Mumbai: Actress Arshi Khan has admitted that she has got lip filler job done. The actress informed that Rakhi Sawant took her to the doctor to get the lip job done. Arshi Khan also said that she is looking better after undergoing the lip filling job. .

Arshi and Rakhi have entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as new challengers. In the weekend episode, Rakhi and Arshi were seen digging out their past and challenging each other to tell the truth.

Superstar host Salman Khan made them play a game. In the game both Arshi and Rakhi revealed truths about each other. During the task, Arshi admitted to having got lip filler done. She joked that Rakhi took her to the surgeon, and that the latter has gone for full-body surgery.

To this, Rakhi declared she got botox job done, confessing that she steals toiletries from hotels.

Arshi was also seen mocking Rakhi’s marriages. She shared that she has heard he is a ‘takla’ (baldie). Rakhi retorted saying she has been married thrice.

Rakhi, the firebrand that she is never kept quiet on any of the topics. She said that she had tried to help out Arshi as she thought that latter would look good with pouted lips.