Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh, has his own independent music label. Ranveer Singh has said his vision is to make India listen to uniquely new music and sounds. Ranveer Singh’s record label ‘IncInk’ is all set to release a new sound fusing Bengali folk with rap/hip-hop. The track has been titled Shwapon. It is sung by the label’s homegrown talent ‘SlowCheeta’, whose real name is Chaitnya Sharma. He has been joined by Bengali folk singer Dipannita Acharya. The track is part of ‘SlowCheeta’s’ debut EP titled Rok Nahi Paayega.

“We formed ‘IncInk’ to celebrate the glorious indigenous music of India in its various forms. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with renowned Bengali folk singer Dipannita Acharya. She features in SlowCheeta’s new song ‘Shwapon’ (dreams),” Ranveer said.

Ranveer added that the number is one of his most ‘favourite songs’ from the label. What makes the song special is the ‘incredible confluence of rap and hip-hop with Bengali folk’.

Ranveer, has founded the label alongwith Navzar Eranee. He said this song truly represents what the record label stands for – inclusivity and creative collaboration.

“My vision was to make India listen to uniquely new music and sounds, which are intrinsically new-age Indian. It is definitely a moment for us as a label and we can’t wait for everyone to listen to this ripper of a track,” Ranveer said.

Ranveer is a big fan of ‘SlowCheeta’. He relates to the rapper’s lyrics, given their similar backgrounds. “I have a special affinity for Cheeta. Rap artistes are generally identified by the hood/gully that they’re from, and Cheeta and I share a code – 0 50! This boy is immensely talented. He’s got an easy vibe and laidback style and just when you get comfortable, he’ll throw something at you that you didn’t see coming,” Ranveer said.

“As easygoing as he is, he’s got aggression and grit, and his layers peel off bit by bit, revealing the multiple facets of the artiste that he is,” Ranveer added.