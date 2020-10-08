Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty got bail from Bombay High Court in Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug angle case Wednesday after which she has been released from Byculla jail in Mumbai. After Rhea Chakraborty got bail, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde expressed happiness over the verdict. He also revealed how she used to spend time in jail.

In an interview with NDTV, Satish Maneshinde said, “I personally went to a jail to see a client after so many years, because she was hounded, and I wanted to see the condition that she was in. I was fortunate to see that she was in good spirits. She looked after herself in the jail. She used to conduct yoga classes for herself and her jail inmates. She adjusted herself in the jail, because she could not get home food because of the pandemic, and she lived with the inmates as if she was a commoner. Being an army girl, she fought the conditions like a battle, and she is ready to face any person who is trying to accuse her and harm her interests.”

“The reason that she was hounded, was just because the family was after her. I don’t know for what reason, the family seems to be very vindictive as far as Rhea Chakraborty is concerned,” he said. “I’ve been saying that the central agencies — the CBI, the NCB, the ED — have been hounding her only because she was the housewife or the live-in partner of this gentleman.”

Apart from this, the lawyer also expressed his anger over the media channels. He said that they are doing all this for TRPs. Let us tell you that apart from Rhea Chakraborty, Bombay High Court has also granted bail to Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. At the same time, his brothers Showik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar ‘s bail plea was rejected.