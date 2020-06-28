Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has been completely bowled over after watching one episode of Sushmita Sen’s web series Aarya. Both Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen have been co-stars in films like Biwi No 1 and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Salman used some of his dialogues from films like Dabangg and Wanted to congratulate Sushmita Sen on her performance.

Beautiful video message

Salman uploaded a video message to congratulate Sushmita. Modifying a dialogue from Dabangg he said: “Swagat toh karo Aarya ka (Welcome back Aarya)! What a comeback and what a show! Congratulations, Sushmita Sen. Aur dher saara pyaar (Lots of love)!” To sum up how much he loved Sushmita’s performance and her show Aarya, Salman reacted with this Wanted dialogue: “Ek baar jo maine pehla episode dekh liya, uske baad, saare episode dekhe bina, main nahi uthta (One I have seen the first episode, I will not get up without watching all the episodes).” His original comment which was used in the film Wanted is: “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh phir main khudki bhi nahi sunta. (Once I have made a commitment, I don’t even listen to myself).”

See link: https://twitter.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/1276772472327745538

The web series Aarya has been directed by directed by Ram Madhvani. It should be stated here that Madhvani had also directed the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja. Aarya is based on Dutch drama series Penoza.

Waiting for the right role

Sushmita plays the lead role in Aarya. The series is about a woman who is completely family-oriented. However, then the woman picks up a gun to protect her family and also save her husband from harm.

Sushmita herself has called the character a dream role for her. “By God’s grace, I got the most incredible beautiful content, a fantastic platform, Hotstar. For me, this culmination of everything coming together has been because I gave it time. I gave my everything to wait for the role. I said I will sit at home but when I do something it has to be worth it. And I can proudly say it now that the role I have portrayed is worth it,” Sushmita had said a few days back.