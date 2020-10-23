Mumbai: The most awaited Mirzapur 2 is out now. All episodes of Mirzapur 2 were released ahead of time on ‘Amazon Prime Video’. Initially, these episodes were to be launched October 23 but at around 9.00 pm Thursday, all the 10 episodes were released. This development pleasantly surprised the viewers.

Many fans have expressed happiness on the release of Mirzapur 2 before its scheduled date. Fans couldn’t keep their excitement down and took to various social media platforms to express their glee. Viewers started sharing screenshots, video clippings of all its episodes on Twitter. Some are calling it a weekend gift. However, posts of ‘Boycott Mirzapur 2’ have also appeared.

Here’s what the fans are saying:

Telegram

Amazon Prime & #Mirzapur2

Three Words carrying too many emotions 😁😂😜 pic.twitter.com/XIpNfbupJd — Utkarsh Sinha (@Utkarshsnh) October 22, 2020

When you expect #Mirzapur2 to be release on Friday but it's available on Amazon prime today: pic.twitter.com/yD3Ed4Sh98 — SarcasticKalra (@Sarcastickalra) October 22, 2020

#Mirzapur2 #AmazonPrime

mirzapur season 2 released your friends when they know you have a prime membership- pic.twitter.com/YHuePGrZRn — Jay_bhardwaj25 (@jaybhardwaj_25) October 22, 2020

Mirzapur 2 has a strong star cast which shows its strong performance like the previous season. Shweta Tripathi appears as a injured tigress with strong determination in her character. There are many important characters played by Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vijay Verma and Amita Sanyal.

It should be stated here that there had been talks against Mirzapur 2 and a movement was started to boycott the web series. This happened because of the lead actors of the web series, Ali Fazal had voiced his protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).