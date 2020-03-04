Kuarmunda: Kumjharia High School of Sundargarh district, famous for its beautiful campus, has been nominated for Centre of Excellence award by School and Mass Education department for splendid performance of its students in 2018-19 year.

The district people are praising the efforts of the teachers as it is the first school which has been nominated for the Centre of Excellence award in a tribal-dominated and backward district like Sundargarh.

A total of 101 schools were selected by the department for the award this year.

Expressing his happiness, headmaster, Sanjay Kumar, said, “This is the result of continuous efforts by the teachers who have always been trying to make it one of the best schools of the country.”

He added that the tribal students in the school are getting proper study atmosphere. “This will help them in their higher studies in future,” added Sanjay.

The School and Mass Education department has declared that special provisions will be made available for the school like library, provision for spoken English classes and a sports hub.

It may be mentioned here that the school is especially famous for its beautiful garden for which the entire school campus resembles the settings of a park.

While many people strive to get their wards admitted to English medium and private schools, here is an exception where residents have pulled out their kids from private schools and get them admitted here. Now, 1,117 students study here from Class I to X.

School teachers and students have realised the real meaning of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ as it is difficult to find even a piece of dirt paper in the entire school campus.

The teachers also inculcate a sense of hygiene among students as they are advised to wash their hands with hand wash before taking mid-day meals.

For its relentless efforts in maintaining cleanliness and protection of environment, the school was adjudged the best clean school at a national-level programme. The school has been continuously winning awards from last three years.

School headmaster has received the award from then Human Resource and Development minister Prakash Javadekar.