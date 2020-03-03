Actor Shraddha Kapoor turned 33 Tuesday and her Baaghi 3 co-star Tiger Shroff planned the best surprise for her. He joined a flash mob and performed for her.

Videos of Tiger grooving to ‘Dus Bahane 2.0’, a song from their upcoming film Baaghi 3, went viral the moment it was uploaded on social media platforms. Overwhelmed to see Tiger perform for her, Shraddha hugged the actor.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9RTrl_Jn4k/

There were others also who wished the best for Shraddha. Her ‘Saaho’ co-star Prabhas took to Instagram to share a birthday post with a caption which read as ‘Here’s wishing my sweetest Amritha @shraddhakapoor a very Happy Birthday!”

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9Q1XiQnaJk/

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra also took to their respective handles to wish Shraddha with beautiful birthday posts.

Meanwhile, the birthday girl also decided to celebrate her birthday with kids and senior citizens. Shraddha shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram. She captioned these pictures as ‘Thankful, grateful & so blessed to have celebrated my birthday with the beautiful kids and senior citizens of ‘Ashadaan – Missionaries of Charity’, Byculla.”

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9RKZSepiLI/

It was indeed a beautiful gesture by the actress as the residents of ‘Ashadaan’ rarely do get a chance to interact with an artist of Shraddha’s stature. She had gifts for each and every individual of ‘Ashadaan’.

It should also be stated here that Monday only Tiger Shroff had celebrated his birthday.