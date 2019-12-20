New Delhi: The IPL auctions conducted Thursday in Kolkata saw many players hitting the pay dirt. There were a number of franchises who spent considerable amount of money to get the player they wanted. There was intense bidding wars between franchises and many had to return home empty-handed after losing out on the player they wanted.

There were some players who forced a bidding war among multiple franchises and pocketed huge money, while there were some really big names who went unsold. It was indeed happy time for players who made it big and one of them was West Indian Shimron Hetmyer who was bought by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 7.75 crore. He had a base price of just Rs 50 lakh. However, a match-winning century against India a couple of days before the IPL auctions made him a prime target for the franchises.

After signing the explosive opener, Delhi Capitals tweeted a video where Hetmyer can be seen celebrating his big money move with a crazy dance on a Hindi song, playing in the background.

https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1207655020029603840

Hetmyer was the sixth most expensive player who was sold in the annual auction, behind the likes of Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Coulter-Nile who all gained heavily.

DC under the guidance of Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting managed to reach the play-offs last season. However, this year, they intend to go for the title and in their bid invested heavily in the big-hitting Hetmyer. The franchise also spent big on Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for whom they paid Rs 4.80 crore.

Among other notable players in the Delhi Capital squad are Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma Alex Carey and Jason Roy.

Agencies