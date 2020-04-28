Washington: Dietary supplements containing Vitamins C and D, and other micronutrients can help in fighting coronavirus. These are the perfect low-cost means to develop the immune system. These also help in other acute respiratory tract diseases, according to a study.

Role of good nutrition

The research, published in the journal ‘Nutrients; also suggests that public health officials should play a responsible role. They should issue a clear set of nutritional recommendations in preventing the spread of infections.

“Around the world, acute respiratory tract infections kill more than 2.5 million people every year,” said Adrian Gombart. He is a professor at Oregon State University (OSU) in the United States.

“There is a wealth of data that shows the role that good nutrition plays in supporting the immune system. As a society we need to be doing a better job of getting that message across,” Gombart said.

Specific vitamins, minerals and fatty acids have key jobs to play in helping the immune system, Gombart pointed out. Vitamin C, Vitamin D, zinc, and an omega-3 fatty acid found in fish are particularly critical for immune function, he added.

Strengthening immunity

Gombart’s team of researchers is from the University of Southampton in the UK and the University of Otago, New Zealand. Some belong to the University Medical Centre in the Netherlands.

“The roles that Vitamins C and D play in immunity are particularly well known,” said Gombart. He explained that Vitamin C has roles in several aspects of immunity. It helps in the growth and function of immune cells and antibody production. Vitamin D act as receptors on immune cells and enhance their functions.

“This means that vitamin D profoundly influences your response to infections. The problem is that people simply aren’t eating enough of these nutrients,” Gombart said.

“This could destroy your resistance to infections. Consequently, we will see an increase in disease and all of the extra burdens that go along with that increase,” Gombart pointed out.

Intake of Vitamin C and D prescribed

The research team also prescribed the way the vitamins should be taken. They suggested everyone should have doses of 200 milligrammes (mg) of Vitamin C every day. It is higher than the suggested guidelines of 90mg for men and 75mg for women in the United States. They also suggested that daily consumption of Vitamin D should be 2,000 international units of. It has to be much higher than 400 to 800 units recommended depending on age.

“A number of standard public health practices have been developed to help limit the spread and impact of respiratory viruses. These include regular hand washing, avoiding those showing symptoms of infection, and covering coughs,” Gombart said.

“And for certain viruses like influenza, there are annual vaccination campaigns,” Gombart noted. “There is no doubt that vaccines, when available, can be effective, but they are not foolproof. But daily intake of vitamins can really strengthen your immune system,” he added.

The researchers noted that a nutritional focus on the immune system could help minimise the impact of many kinds of infections.

“The present situation with COVID-19 and the number of people dying from other respiratory infections is sad. It means we are not doing enough,” Gombart pointed out. “We strongly encourage public health officials to include nutritional strategies in their arsenal,” Gombart signed off.

