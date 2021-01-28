Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t seem to like the concept of working from home very much. She has expressed this thought going by a new post on social media. Janhvi Kapoor has also said that working away from home is always great fun. While working from home she definitely misses the banter and fun that happens during shooting.

Janhvi posted a string of pictures on Instagram, sitting in front of a laptop and looking disinterested. She wears a thick jacket and sips on her drink. “Work from home they said. It’ll be fun they said,” she wrote as the caption. However, her expression said it all and she made it clear that she was against the concept of work from home.

The actress was last seen in the digitally-released film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie was based on the real life achievements of the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot.

Janhvi will next feature in Good Luck Jerry, for which she began shooting in Punjab. The film is being directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. However, shooting was halted a few days back after farmers went on to the sets. They said that since no Bollywood star has supported the farmers’ protests against the new farm laws they will not allow shooting of Hindi films in Punjab. Negotiations are on so that shooting can begin and proceed smoothly in the next few days.

Janhvi’s other films lined up are Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2. Both are scheduled to release later in 2021.