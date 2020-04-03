Los Angeles: Fans of the late Kenny Rogers have been given one last farewell from the country music icon. Rogers’ label, ‘Capitol Records’, has released his poignant ballad, ‘Goodbye’, which was one of the last songs the 81-year-old recorded. However, even though it had been recorded more than six months, Kenny Rogers had initially decided not release it as ‘it was too sad’.

“Those closest to Kenny wanted to make this track available to all of his fans. That is why the song has been released, ‘Capitol Nashville’ said in a statement accompanying the ballad’s release.

The move came just one week after Kenny Rogers died March 20.

Even though the song had never been released by ‘Capitol’, the Lionel Richie-penned song ‘Goodbye’ did appear on Kenny Rogers: ‘The First 50 Years’, a 45-track compilation released by Time Life in 2009, as one of three previously unreleased tunes.

Following Rogers’ death, the ‘Goodbye’ song takes on a deeper meaning through such lyrics as: “There’s peace in where you are, maybe all I need to know, And if I listen to my heart I’ll hear your laughter once more.”

Kenny Rogers was a legend in the true sense of the word. He sold over 100 million records worldwide during his lifetime, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. His fame and career spanned multiple genres: jazz, folk, pop, rock, and country. However, it is country music for which he became popular all across the word. He remade his career, and was one of the most successful cross-over artists of all time.

