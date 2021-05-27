Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s legal team issued a statement Thursday divulging the actual reason why the actor has filed a suit against actor-turned-film critic Kamaal R Khan, who calls himself KRK.

The suit was filed because Kamaal R. Khan “has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand ‘Being Human’ are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits,” DSK Legal, the legal team representing Salman, said.

The statement reads: “Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand ‘Being Human’ are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself.”

“Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr. Kamaal R. Khan ‘will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date’. The Hon’ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer,” the statement adds.

The statement comes a day after KRK tweeted alleging that Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against him because the actor is getting affected by KRK’s review of his latest film “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”.

“I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman Khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence, I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today,” KRK had tweeted on Wednesday.