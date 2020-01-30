Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan suddenly started getting birthday wishes January 29 much ahead of the original date February 5. It may sound weird, but it did happen and even the actor was stumped when wishes poured in on his various social media platforms Wednesday shortly before the release of the poster of his film Big Bull.

But then, there has to be a reason why such an incident took place. And it all boiled down to the celebrations of ‘Basant Panchami’ across India, Wednesday. Now what has ‘Basant Panchami’ got to do with Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday?

Well, Abhishek was born February 5, 1976 which incidentally that year was ‘Basant Panchami’. So Abhishek’s fans got confused and started wishing him January 29, instead of February 5.

It should be stated here that Abhishek’s dad Amitabh Bachchan also played a part in spreading the confusion. When a user posted a childhood photo of Abhishek birth and wished him, Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture and wrote ‘Yes …’ Immediately after Abhishek’s social media platforms were flooded with wishes.

As per Hindu calendar today is @juniorbachchan’s birthday 🎂 happiest birthday JB may this year be one of your best years so far 😍. Stay blessed 🙏🏽#AbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/IfPv9kPSKn — Aishwarya Rai (@my_aishwarya) January 29, 2020

On professional front, Abhishek is currently shooting for Bob Biswas in Kolkata. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Red Chillies’, the film will mark the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh.