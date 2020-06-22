New Delhi: The Centre told the Supreme Court Monday that if the ban on Rath Yatra was not lifted it would hurt religious sentiments. It also said that Lord Jagannath should not be stopped from taking his chariot ride Tuesday. If that is done Lord Jagannath won’t be able to have another Rath Yatra for the next 12 years

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Centre. He mentioned the Rath Yatra issue before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, after a top court bench put a ban on the Rath Yatra last week. This was a separate hearing and not the one which was heard by CJI SA Bobde.

Mehta’s argument

Mehta contended before the bench that the tradition of centuries may not be stopped. “It’d be a matter of faith for crores of people. If Lord Jagannath will not come out tomorrow (Tuesday), he cannot come out for 12 years as per traditions. Precautions to ensure that the pandemic does not spread further, the Odisha government can impose curfew for a day,” Mehta said.

No congregation

Mehta emphasised that all sevayats and pandas who have tested negative can participate in rituals. The apex court had earlier banned all related activities to Rath Yatra festival.

“People may not congregate. Rather they can seek blessings on TV during live telecast. Raja of Puri and the temple committee may supervise arrangements of the rituals,” Mehta submitted before the bench.

Harish Salve in agreement

Senior advocate Harish Salve represented the Odisha government. He said he agrees with the Centre to conduct the Rath Yatra with certain precautions.

BJP leader Sambit Patra has moved the Supreme Court seeking recall of its June 18 order. The order put a stay on the Puri Rath Yatra citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patra in his plea has sought permission from the apex court for holding the yatra without congregation of devotees by using services of Lord Jagannath’s 800 sevayats, all of whom have tested negative for COVID-19.