Mumbai: Recently Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna, who is also a celebrated author, took part in an advertorial shoot here. After the completion of the shoot Twinkle came out of the sets and proceeded towards her car. However, she covered her face with a sheet of paper.

This immediately had the paparazzi guessing. Was Twinkle sporting a new look which she wanted to hide from the media was the most common question that started doing the rounds. Twinkle was wearing a pink silk kimono with her hair tied into a neat bun, but then her face remained unseen and she took special care to hide it.

However, before the fans could continue speculating about her looks, Twinkle herself posted on Instagram the reason why she had covered her face with a sheet of paper and it had her signature sense of humour.

Making a reference to the coronavirus scare, Twinkle wrote: “The next thing people will do after we run out of masks. Me? I am rocking a unibrow for something new. Wait for the big reveal.”

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9oQ9cGjsJ-/

Twinkle however, did not mind the glare of the media and said she was okay with it.

The former actor who has now become one of the best-selling authors in the country with books like ‘Mrs Funnybones’, ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’ and ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving’ is leading a very happy life off the screen. Twinkle had screen space with the likes of Govinda and Aamir Khan to name a few.

However, at present she is leading a contended life with hubby Akshay Kumar. The two recently celebrated their 19th marriage anniversary in January.

