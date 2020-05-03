Since the emergence of the pandemic coronavirus, the ‘virtual’ world has turned ‘real’ for almost all. More and more people are getting hooked onto the net during lockdown. It can be for anything from binge buying to watching movies. Smartphones, laptops and computers have become the order of the day.

Cybercriminals active

With the world turning virtual cybercriminals are also having a field day according to ‘VICE Australia. It has reported that there is a huge demand for blood from recovered COVID-19 patients in the ‘darknet’. According to researchers, a litre of blood from a recovered coronavirus patient is fetching USD 21,600 (approximately a little over Rs 15 lakh) per litre.

Demand for blood from COVID-19 recovered patients

Why such a huge demand? One of the remedies being tried to cure people infected by coronavirus is plasma therapy. In such cases, blood from a recovered COVID-19 patient is injected into the body of an infected person. Doctors believe though this method the body will produce antibodies and provide immunity against coronavirus. However, trials are still in preliminary stages with no definite outcome arrived at yet.

Modus operandi

However, that hasn’t prevented cybercriminals from making a killing. The world is yet to fine a vaccine for the virus. So it has given these criminals a chance to play on the panic situation. Blood of recovered COVID-19 patients is being sold with the promise that it will provide immunity against the disease. The vendors on the ‘darknet’ are promising prospective buyers ‘a life immunity against coronavirus’.

The information has been provided in a report released today by the ‘Australian Institute of Criminology’. Researchers from the Australia National University (ANU) have revealed how cybercriminals are exploiting the pandemic.

The cybercriminals are peddling hundreds of COVID-19-related products on at least 20 different ‘darknet markets’. Among the products that are being sold are medicines, PPEs and ‘plasma’ of COVID-19 recovered patients. ‘VICE’ however, has said that 19 products related to the COVID-19 pandemic are available for sale in the ‘darknet’

Clandestine involvement of doctors

What is important to note here is that doctors are involved in such ‘dark’ trade. The ‘VICE’ report also states that products are being routed to buyers through a source in Sweden. However, there will certainly be a huge hole in the pocket for those wanting to buy such materials. They will also not be able to judge the authenticity of the products.

‘VICE’ has also said that the majority of these products are being shipped out of the United States (61 per cent). It is followed by Europe countries (six per cent), the UK (2.6%) and Australia (0.5%).

