Los Angeles: Hollywood stars Kristen Stewart and Maggie Gyllenhaal have captured their quarantine life through short films. Kristen Stewart and Maggie Gyllenhaal are among the 17 artistes and filmmakers participating in ‘Homemade. It is a project of compilation of five to seven minute films about life in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, ‘variety.com’ reported. The project is helmed by Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larrain.

With the short film, Stewart will be marking her directorial follow-up to her 2017 short project Come Swim. Gyllenhaal will contribute a film out of Vermont, which will mark her directorial debut ahead of her “.

Other directors include: Paolo Sorrentino out of Rome, Italy; Ladj Ly from Clichy Montfermeil, France; Rachel Morrison from Los Angeles, US; Naomi Kawase from Nara, Japan; Nadine Labaki and Khaled Mouzanar from Beirut, Lebanon; Gurdiner Chadha from London, UK; and Ana Lily Amirpour.

Pablo shared that the underlying message around Homemade is about ‘adversity, and how we are all from different countries, cultures and circumstances, but for a very unique moment of humanity, we’re all sharing very similar circumstances in different contexts’. The director noted that the experience of coronavirus continues to vary wildly across the globe.

“We’re going through different situations, but there are many things we have in common. That was the heart of this and the challenge we faced,” he said.

For the project, directors were instructed to use only equipment found at home, with the focus ranging from a glimpse into their working lives to more narrative focused on the unprecedented moment. The plot details for all films remain under wraps.

For Pablo, the experience of Homemade was a ‘very strange, beautiful, unique film festival’ where different voices have got together to tell a story in a ‘planetary exercise’.

Homemade will release on ‘Netflix’, June 30.