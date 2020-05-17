Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, 56.2 per cent of males have taken up child-care duties against 50.8 per cent females, according to the latest IANS-CVoter Economy Battery survey.

According the survey, 49.3 per cent males said ‘yes’, when they were queried on having taken up child-care duties during the nationwide lockdown, while 22.9 per cent males said they have already been doing this. A total of 16 per cent males said ‘no’, while 9.5 per cent said the query was not applicable to them, which led to a nett of 56.2 per cent.

When similar query was put to the females, 41.7 per cent said ‘yes’ while 20.2 per cent said ‘no’. A total of 29.3 per cent females said they have been doing this already, while 8.5 per cent said it was not applicable to them, taking the nett to 50.8 per cent.

The survey found that 53.3 per cent of those in the age group 25-45 years have taken up child-care duties during the lockdown.

Nearly 50 per cent of people, who have taken up child-care duties, belong to the lower education group, while 33.6 per cent belong to the higher education group.

The survey also found that 49.3 per cent of people involved in child-care duties are from the middle income group and 46.4 per cent from the lower income group.

In terms of social groups, 58.5 per cent of Muslims have taken up child-care duties, highest in the group, followed by 53.9 per cent Schedule Tribes, 48.3 per cent Sikhs and 32.7 per cent Christians.

Region wise, in the east and west, 50 per cent people have taken up child-care duties, followed by north at 48 per cent and south at 32.4 per cent.

The urban region recorded the highest number of people taking up child-care duties at 47.5 per cent.

