Mumbai: Newcomer Sharvari says working on the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli has been a learning experience for her and she is confident that the audiences will connect with the film the way they did with the original.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will be directed by Varun Sharma, who has previously worked as an assistant director on YRF blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film, being touted as a “rebooted sequel”, reunites Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan after 11 years. Rani, who featured opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the original 2005 crime comedy, will reprise her role in the new movie. Saif replaces Abhishek as the titular Bunty in the project, which will also feature Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi opposite Sharvari.

The newcomer said she recently completed the film’s Abu Dhabi schedule. “It was my first outdoor for a feature film and I had a great time shooting in Abu Dhabi. I really wish I could reveal something about the con sequence we shot at some beautiful locations but I think you will have to wait to see it in the film itself,” Sharvari said in a statement.

According to the makers, the sequel takes a time leap of a decade and will feature two pairs of the eponymous con duo — Rani and Saif, and Siddhant and Sharvari.

The actor said Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an “out and out Bollywood entertainer” and she feels privileged to have got the opportunity to work with such a talented cast.

“Every day is a learning for me on the sets of Bunty Aur Babli 2. I’m fortunate that I’m getting to share the screen with Saif sir and Rani ma’am while being a part of an out and out Bollywood entertainer.

“Siddhant and I have been thoroughly enjoying playing the new Bunty and Babli. We have had such fun moments together while shooting. It’s been a laugh riot on set every day,” Sharvari added. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will hit the theatres countrywide June 26.

