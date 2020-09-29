Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt wished rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor with a red heart emoji as the actor turned 38 Monday. Sharing a photo of a smiling Ranbir Kapoor posing with his birthday cake, Alia wrote on her verified Instagram account: “Happy Birthday 8.” She completed her message with a red heart emoji.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFrf0jIMDlz/

Rumoured lovebirds Ranbir and Alia were reportedly living in during the recent nationwide lockdown. Alia was also spotted at the funeral of Ranbir’s father, Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor, who passed away April 30 this year after battling cancer.

Speculative reports did the rounds a while back suggesting that the two stars were planning to tie the knot later this year. However, as things stand due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, the marriage plans have allegedly been shelved.

Even though Alia and Ranbir have never officially disclosed their alleged relationship, they are frequently seen to gether in tinsel town. Both of them frequently posts heart-warming messages for each other on their various social media platforms.

Commenting on Alia’s post, fans of the two actors expressed good wishes.

A section of netizens, however, were in the mood to spread toxicity on Ranbir’s special day. They commented on the Alia’s post alleging that Ranbir was a drug addict. They highlighted his presence in the video of Karan Johar’s house party last year. The video, originally shared on social media by Johar, recently went viral and made headlines with netizens speculating that drugs were being consumed at the party.

However, Johar has time and again said that he doesn’t consume drugs himself. He also does not support anyone who consumes drugs.