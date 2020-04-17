Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been trying his best to entertain fans about recent developments on social media during lockdown. The lockdown has been implemented to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus. This city has been one of the worst hit by coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan is also trying to keep his fans during these trying times. He posted a collage of cartoon emojis of himself Wednesday, that aim at capturing his varied expression.

“In the World of AI .. artificial intelligence and dunno what. This is what all of us shall be eventually reduced to… this is what all of us shall be eventually reduced to. I’m just trying to keep ahead. All the cynics and the nay sayers called us in the Film Industry, ‘cartoons’. They shall not be too wrong in times to come… NAAAHH… just kidding,” Bachchan captioned the post.

He added: “We shall survive and we shall overcome… DAMN… that’s such a cliche sentence… !!! NO…, we’re cool !! Aren’t we… COME ONNNNN.”

Reacting to Big B’s cool emojis, his daughter Shweta Bachchan commented: “Hahaha adorable.” Actor Maniesh Paul found the emojis ‘cute’.

On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo and Brahmastra. The films were all set to hit the screens this year, but have been postponed due to the pandemic coronavirus. Bachchan himself has said that people should first be safe before venturing to movie halls.

In Gulabo Sitabo, the megastar will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. In Brahmastra, the legendary actor plays a pivotal role alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

