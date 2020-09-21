Mumbai: Hindi film veteran producer-director Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual exploitation by actress Payal Ghosh.

On the advice of her lawyer, Payal Ghosh decided to register an FIR against Anurag at the Oshiwara police station Sunday. Meanwhile, Priyanka Khimani, Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer, has issued a statement, calling Payal Ghosh’s allegations baseless.

Anurag Kashyap has shared the statement of lawyer Priyanka Khimani on his official Twitter and Instagram account.

The statement reads,” “These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of the actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent.” While sharing it, he wrote, And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. Thank You.

However, Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani’s statement on social media has gone viral.

Payal Ghosh had mentioned in an interview with news agency ANI that the director had forced himself on her extremely badly. She accused him of playing adult movies and opening his pants before her.

She even had tweeted “@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!” (sic).

Meanwhile, many celebrities came out in support of Kashyap. Earlier, actress Taapsee Pannu had stated that Kashyap was the best feminist she knew. She rejected the claims that Kashyap could be a sexual predator.

Similarly, veteran directors Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha and others came out in support of Anurag and requested everyone not to misuse the #MeToo movement.