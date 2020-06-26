Melbourne: He has not been in the middle since March. However, that has not stopped Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch from constantly thinking about the game. Aaron Finch is already plotting a title bid for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The T20 World Cup in Australia later this year looks unlikely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India have the rights to host the 2021 edition.

India also hosts the 50-over showpiece event in 2023. Finch feels it is time zero in on a pool for sub-continental conditions.

A cricket buff

“I’m a cricket nuffy. So you are always thinking about the game. Being captain I think about the future of the T20 World Cup, whenever that might be. Then I am looking forward to the 2023 50-over World Cup in India,” Finch told ‘SEN Radio’.

“We are just in the processing of planning out how we go about winning that (the T20 World Cup in India in 2021). Also what we’ll need to do down the track to be successful in those three tournaments.

Also read:https://www.orissapost.com/australia-odi-captain-aaron-finch-reveals-his-favourite-indian-bowler/

In the 50-over space it’s about working out a detailed plan. How we think we can win it, what’s the structure of the side we’ll need in India? Is it going to be two spinners or whether we will play and an extra all-rounder? All these things are going on in my mind,” Finch added.

Most successful team

Australia are the most successful ODI team with five world titles to their credit. The last of the titles came at home in 2015. In 2019, they lost to England in the semifinals.

Future plans

“If there’s someone new we identify who could perhaps have a big impact. We will have to make sure they have enough experience. So in a high-pressure semifinal you aren’t going in hoping they’ll do well. You know they have the form and enough experience behind them to carry the team through,” Finch said.

“It’s not rocket science, it’s going through data, a bit of gut instinct of what you feel will be the trends of one-day cricket. Will it be 400, or will it be that 320-run mark with some wearing pitches in India. I keep on pondering about all these things,” the skipper signed off.