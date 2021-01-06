Mumbai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has thanked all and sundry for their wishes on her 35th birthday which incidentally fell on Tuesday. The actor said that her journey has been nothing short of ‘incredible’ in the film world. Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday January 5. She posted a video collage on Instagram. It captured her childhood days, modelling stint, debut as an actor, and marriage to Ranveer Singh among other events of her life.

“The journey has been nothing short of incredible…& for that I’ve got my family, friends and all of you to thank!” Deepika captioned the image.

See video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJqm6alDvHn/

The actress entered Bollywood with a double role in Farah Khan’s 2007 Diwali blockbuster Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal.

Ranveer and Deepika reportedly started dating in 2012. The two have starred together in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. In 2018, the couple tied the knot in November at Lake Como, Italy.

Deepika has just concluded shooting Shakun Batra’s upcoming yet-untitled next. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she appears in 83 starring hubby Ranveer. Incidentally the movie is on India’s win in the 1983 World Cup. The team was led by Kapil Dev, who celebrates his birthday Wednesday.

In the party Tuesday night hosted by Deepika and Ranveer, people were pleasantly surprised to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. It should be mentioned here that both Deepika and Ranbir were in an affair before the two went their separate ways. However, now all is hunky dory between the two.