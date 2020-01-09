Mumbai: Deepika Padukone no doubt, looked resplendent in a blue saree during the premiere of Chhappak here Wednesday night. She was all smiles in tow with hubby Ranveer and family. But it was clear that her mind is seething with anger at the turmoil of what is happening in the country at present.

In a recent interview with a news channel, Deepika, who certainly is one of the topmost heroines in the Hindi film industry, spoke her mind clearly.

When asked whether she had anything to say on the JNU violence, CAA and other issues, Deepika said that she had spoken about the situation during the release of Padmaavat. “I had spoken about how I felt and what I had to go through during the release of Padmaavat only. I feel pain on what I see now. I just hope that it doesn’t become the new normal,” the actor says. “I feel fear as well and sadness,” she adds.

When asked to comment on the JNU violence specifically Deepika quips: “I feel angry when I see all this… more importantly action is not been taken that is what bothers me.”

Well Deepika certainly is now the cynosure of all eyes now. She is getting kudos and brickbats both, for her visit to JNU.

However all that took a back seat Wednesday night when the filmmakers of Chhapaak decided to host the premiere of the film. Glam and glitz were very prominent during the premiere. Deepika may have dazzled in blue but the ones who got the maximum attention were eternal ‘beauty queen’ Rekha and acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whose life Chhapaak is based.

Others who attended the premiere, were Deepika’s father, the legendary badminton player, Prakash, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha.

Among the other celebrities who were present were Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Kunal Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Huma Qureshi, Mudassar Aziz, Siddhant Chaturvedi, filmmakers Goldie Behl, Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and designer Manish Malhotra.

Acid Attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was also there with a few friends. The presence of several other acid attack survivors made the event extra special.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and Tahira Kashyap were also photographed at the premiere. Here are photos of some who attended the event.

Previously, in an interview, Deepika had said: “I hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors for us to see change. I hope with our film we begin to see that change for ourselves as a society and for acid attack survivors. If we don’t, then we’ve done something wrong as a society. Cinema in itself is such a powerful medium that hopefully just through this one film we will hopefully be able to see that kind of change and impact.”

It should also be stated here that Chhapaak will be Deepika’s first film after her wedding.

PNN & Agencies