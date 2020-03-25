New Delhi: Amid all the depressing news of the dreaded coronavirus, Wednesday morning brought a whiff of fresh and sweet air thanks to actor Kalki Koechlin’s latest ‘Instagram’ entry.

The 36-year-old Kalki shared a photograph of her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho. In the grey scale picture, baby Sappho is lovingly held by Hershberg’s in the crook of his arms as she lovingly curls up.

The beauty of the picture even had Kalki’s ex-husband Anurag Kashyap gushing. After a look at the picture, Kashyap wrote ‘Awww’. There were many of Kalki’s fans who also commented on the picture.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-JkRRqhqa-/

It should be stated here that in an interview last year Kalki said that Kashyap had welcomed her to the ‘parents club’ when he learnt about her pregnancy. She also said that Kashyap had asked her to call him if she needed anything.

Kalki made her debut in the Hindi film industry with DevD in 2009 which was directed by Kashyap. The two got into a relationship then and tied the nuptial knot in 2011. However, marriage did not work for them and the two spilt in 2015.

However, in spite of the spilt the two have maintained a professional rapport. She worked in the Kashyap film That Girl In Yellow Boots (2011). She has also starred in Netflix’s Sacred Games 2, which Kashyap co-directed with Neeraj Ghewan.

Kalki has starred in both hit commercial as well critically acclaimed films like as Margarita With A Straw, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shaitan and has also featured in the web-series Made In Heaven.

PNN & Agencies