Los Angeles: Quarantine cooking has been challenging for many actors. But for Robert Pattinson it was a particularly tough time as he blew up his microwave. It was huge embarrassment as Robert Pattinson was demonstrating a pasta recipe in the middle of an interview.

According to a ‘GQ’ profile, the actor had some trouble while trying to invent ‘pasta which you can hold in your hand’. Pattinson even had an Italian name for the dish: ‘Piccolini Cuscino’ or ‘Little Pillow’.

Pattinson known for his pranks

Pattinson is known for his elaborate pranks. ‘GQ’ writer Zach Baron said he is still not sure whether the actor had an actual mishap. He suspected Pattinson of trying to pull a fast one during their ‘Facetime’ interview.

Popularising pasta!

“I once asked myself, what if ‘pasta really had the same kind of fast-food credentials as burgers and pizzas? I was trying to figure out how to capitalise in this area of the market. I even designed a prototype and presented the business plan to Lele Massimini,” British actor Pattinson said. Massimini incidentally is the co-founder of pasta restaurant ‘Sugarfish’.

Pattinson then went on to recreate the recipe. It included a ‘giant, filthy dust-covered box of cornflakes’, pre-sliced cheese, sauce (just any sauce, the actor said). The recipe also had sugar, penne, aluminum foil, and water, the ‘Entertainment Weekly’ said.

Horrific experience

After burning himself with the pasta fresh out the microwave, Pattinson then accidentally lit one of his gloves on fire. He then wrapped the dish in even more aluminum foil and put it back in the microwave. He assured everyone that it was an oven and not a microwave.

“Proudly he is walking back toward the counter when, behind him, a lightning bolt erupts from the oven/microwave. Pattinson ducks like someone outside has opened fire. He’s giggling and crouching as the oven throws off stray flickers of light and sound,” Baron recalled.

“The electricity (using an expletive)… oh, my God,” Pattinson said as the microwave went dark with a loud bang. It was however, clear that he was embarrassed even though he was giggling.

