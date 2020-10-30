Baripada: Shooting a video for social media and then clicking some selfies at a cave in Mayurbhanj district proved costlier for some youths as six students were attacked by a swarm of bees Friday.

One of them is stated to be critical.

According to a source, some students from a nearby village had gone to a cave at Bangiriposi ghat. While some of them were reportedly busy shooting a video, some were clicking selfies.

Their acts might have disturbed bees on hives nearby. As a result, a swarm of bees came rushing towards them and attacked the students leaving little time to run for cover.

However, all but two managed to escape the bees. Of the two, one suffered the maximum stings and became critical.

On being informed, fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the students.

While the critical student is undergoing treatment at Bangiriposi community health centre (CHC), other injured students are recuperating at a nearby government hospital, it was learnt.

PNN