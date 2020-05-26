Chandigarh: His name was synonymous with hockey. However, Balbir Singh (Sr) was not immune to the charm of India’s favourite sport cricket. The hockey legend had once told former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni that ‘your victories contribute towards my good health’. The 96-year-old hockey legend died Monday in Mohali. He was a major member of the Indian hockey team that won gold medals in the 1948, 1952 and 1956 Olympic Games.

Meeting of two legends

The encounter with Dhoni happened four years ago. The Indian team were at the PCA stadium in Mohali ahead of their World T20 tie against Australia. The hockey legend expressed the desire to convey his good wishes to the team before the game.

Dhoni had thanked Balbir (Sr) and enquired about his health. The legend had smiled and replied, “Your victories contributes towards my good health.”

Balbir, then 92, had said, “I came to wish the team to win their third world title and complete their own golden hat-trick.”

India’s World Cup success

India defeated Australia to make the semifinal. Howeverthey went down to the West Indies in that edition of the World T20. India had won the World T20 title in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. Prior to that Kapil Dev had led India to a stunning victory in the 1983 World Cup.

The hockey icon was battling multiple health issues and had been on life support for over two weeks. Balbir (Sr) was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) across the modern Olympic history.

Time-tested record

Balbir’s world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics has stood the test of time. He scored five goals in India’s 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match at the 1952 Helsinki Games.

Balbir (Sr) was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957. He also the manager of India’s World Cup-winning team in 1975.