Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene walked down memory lane Wednesday. Madhuri Dixit recalled working with the late co-actor Rishi Kapoor and late choreographer Saroj Khan in the 1995 release, Yaarana.

The David Dhawan directorial was inspired by the Julia Roberts-starrer Sleeping With The Enemy. The film is still remembered for Madhuri’s hit dance number, ‘Mera piya ghar aaya’. The number was choreographed by Saroj Khan.

“Working alongside Rishi ji and learning the steps to #MeraPiyaGharAaaya from Saroj ji are some of my fondest memories… Today as we mark #25YearsOfYaraana, remembering both of them. This is dedicated to them and the whole team,” Madhuri wrote on Twitter.

See link: https://twitter.com/MadhuriDixit/status/1318580129660956672

The film released October 20 in 1995. Incidentally, Yaarana clashed at the box office with the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which also opened on the same day on the occasion of Diwali that year.

Madhuri shared her post along with a few throwback pictures, in which she poses with Rishi Kapoor and Saroj Khan on the set of the film.

Saroj Khan choreographed a series of superhit dance numbers for Madhuri, including ‘Ek do teen’, ‘Dhak dhak karne laga’, ‘Choli ke peeche kya hai’, ‘Tamma tamma loge’ and ‘Dola re dola’.

Saroj passed away in July due to cardiac arrest, and Rishi Kapoor died after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia in April.

Madhuri time and again have said that without ‘Saroj ji’ her acting career would never have taken off. She has always said that she is indebted to the choreographer for creating legendary steps which made Madhuri very popular among the movie buffs.