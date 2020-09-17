Mumbai: Earlier, many Hindi film industry actresses’ names popped up in the drugs angle linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Among them Rakul Preet Singh was also listed.

Following this, Rakul moved the Delhi High Court against the media trial. Her lawyer has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to be issued to Ministry of Information & Broadcast to stop the media barrage against her.

The High Court sought response from Centre on Rakul’s plea in which she has sought a stay on the telecast of programs linking her to the Rhea Chakraborty drug case.

The High Court asked Centre, Prasar Bharati and the Press Council to take a decision soon after accepting Rakul’s plea. The court said that it expected media restraint in the news related to her.

Rakul is a popular actress in the south film industry and made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli (2009). In 2011 she participated in the Femina Miss India pageant. She stepped into Hindi film industry in 2014 with the film Aiyaary. However, she became a known face after being featured in the films De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.