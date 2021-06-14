Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, posted a note in remembrance of the late actor Monday. Incidentally it was the first death anniversary of the actor. Rhea Chakraborty’s heartfelt note brought out the emotions within her.

“There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now-watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me,” Rhea wrote on Instagram.

“I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me. It breaks me every day, then I think of you saying – you’ve got this bebu and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body every time I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore…(sic)” she further wrote.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQGK6hgHldL/

“There is no life without you, you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled. Without you, I’m standing still… My sweet sunshine boy, I promise to give you ‘Malpua’ everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world – please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man, my love… Bebu and ‘putput’ forever #mywholeheart (sic),” the actress concluded.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment June 14 last year.