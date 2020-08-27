Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty is being hounded and subjected to a witch-hunt. This is happening even though no incriminating evidence has been found against her in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Rhea Chakraborty and her family are being unnecessarily harassed, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed Thursday.

Rhea is facing CBI investigation in a case of abetment of suicide lodged by Rajput’s father. She is also facing money laundering probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Then there is the third probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Maneshinde was asked about Rhea’s taking drugs or had giving the banned substances to her boyfriend Rajput. “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life, and she is ready to undergo a blood test. She is being hounded and a witch-hunt is being carried out,” Maneshinde said.

“Earlier the Mumbai police was probing the case, then the Bihar police came into the picture. They were followed by the ED, CBI and now the NCB. Now only the NIA (National Investigation Agency), Income Tax and Intelligence Bureau (IB) are left out,” Maneshinde added in a sarcastic vein.

Chakraborty has already appeared before the Mumbai police and the ED. If she is summoned by the CBI and NCB she will cooperate, the lawyer said.

“She (Rhea) has nothing to hide and to date no agency has found anything incriminating against her. Even in terrorism cases such scrutiny does not happen,” Maneshinde said.

Rajput (34) was found hanging June 14 in the bedroom of his flat in suburban Bandra.