Bhubaneswar: Really interesting indeed. Sakshi Dhoni has revealed that she wouldn’t have glanced a second time at MS Dhoni if he had long hair when they first met. There are still millions of fans who want MS Dhoni to sport the long hair look once more. However, Sakshi Dhoni is strictly against it.

“It is good that I didn’t see him with that long hair. If I had met him when he had that orange long hair I wouldn’t even have looked at him,” Sakshi said in a video posted by IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It should be stated here that Sakshi celebrated her 32nd birthday Thursday. It was on this occasion that CSK released the video.

See full interview:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHxclpZg4oM/

In the video, Sakshi has also claimed that she is the only person who can make Dhoni lose his cool. Dhoni has earned the popular nickname ‘Captain Cool’ because of his unruffled demenour both on and off the field. However, Sakshi has said she can get him riled. “I’m the only one who can upset him. He is calm about everything but I am the only one who can provoke him because I’m the closest to him,” she said.

Sakshi also said that she doesn’t discuss cricket with MSD as that is his profession. “Imagine as a wife you ask your husband ‘what did your boss say’ or ‘what did you get to hear behind your back’. It would be totally wrong. I never discuss cricket with MSD as it is his profession,” Sakshi asserted.

She is also quick to point out that their beautiful daughter Ziva listens only to Dhoni. “Look she will never pay any attention me if I tell her umpteen times to finish her food. However, when her father tells her even once, Ziva finishes off her food quickly. She is a father’s girl,” Ziva noted.