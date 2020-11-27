Mumbai: He is fighting the dreaded cancer. However, that hasn’t stopped actor Sanjay Dutt from finishing off his assignments. Filmmaker Girish Malik, who directs Sanjay Dutt in his new film Torbaaz has complemented the actor for his dedication to work. Malik said that in Torbaaz he wants to show a story of hope and discuss terrorism with a human angle.

Torbaaz is the story of a man who rises above personal tragedy. He then decides to transform the lives of refugee camp kids who are on the path of destruction, through the game of cricket. Dutt, according to Malik has succeeded in portraying his character to the hilt.

“I really like bringing forth stories and characters that people have never imagined. There is so much in this world which needs to be told through the medium of cinema. The world of filmmaking is very fascinating for me. I like presenting every character in its most honest and impactful manner. That has always been my priority. Torbaaz is one such story and will surely leave an impact on the viewer,” Malik said.

“The idea is to show a story of hope and also to discuss terrorism with a human angle. The journey was a rollercoaster with ups and downs. Lots of challenges and hardships, but the passion to tell this story and to tell it a certain way was huge. It is a story with a massive canvas, and considering the scale required it was tough. It was nothing short of an ordeal to be honest,” added the filmmaker.

Torbaaz stars Dutt with Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev. The film releases December 11 on Netflix.

“It was indeed challenging to play such a role,” Dutt said about his upcoming project. “I think people will see me in a new look in Torbaaz. I really enjoyed playing the role,” he added.