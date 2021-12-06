Mumbai: Actor Sara Ali Khan’s debut Hindi film Kedarnath will clock three years Tuesday. Sara Ali Khan recalled how her co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was a constant support during the making of the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial.

Kedarnath, set against the backdrop of the natural tragedy in the temple town of Uttarakhand, is a love story of a Hindu girl (Sara) and a Muslim porter (Sushant). The 26-year-old actor thanked her director Abhishek and Sushant Singh Rajput for guiding her when she was ‘new and nervous’.

““From Gattu sir (Abhishek) I have learnt how to face the camera. And Sushant was a huge part to play with that, he had worked with Gattu Sir before. Sushant was the most helpful first co-actor that I could have ask for. Everything that I did I ran through him because I was so new and nervous. Gattu sir and Sushant have equal roles in anything that I have done,” Sara said.

Sushant, best known for films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Byomkesh Bakshi, passed away last year in June.

Kedarnath hit the screens December 7, 2018 received mixed reviews but the lead actors’ performances were praised.

It had been alleged that Sara and Sushant had an affair during the making of the film. However, Sara has quashed such rumours.

Sara followed up the romantic drama with movies Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, and Coolie No 1. However, the actor said her first film will always remain close to her heart.

“Kedarnath will always be very special to me for a lot of reasons. It was my first film, I remember my first shot, I exactly remember what it was,” Sara said.

The film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala of ‘RSVP Movies’ along with Abhishek and his wife Pragya Kapoor.

Sara will next be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s directorial venture Atrangi Re. The film also features superstar Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It will release on Disney + Hotstar December 24.