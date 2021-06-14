Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan took to social media to remember her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary Monday. Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath where she featured alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The two stars were rumoured to have dated for a while around the time.

Sara shared a throwback photograph Monday on Instagram where she poses with Sushant in a swimming pool. “Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda,” the actress wrote.

The film’s director Abhishek Kapoor also took to social media earlier in the day to remember Sushant. Sharing a close-up of Sushant on the set of the film, the director wrote: “1yr today.. still numb #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar forever.”

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment June 14 last year.

At times, it has been stated by the insiders of the Hindi film industry that Sara was indeed dating Sushant. The two went on a holiday trip to Bangkok along with their group of friends. Sources have said in the past that social obligations ‘forced’ Sara to end her relationship with Sushant.