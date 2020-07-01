Mumbai: There has been a huge uproar and debate on the issue of nepotism and factionalism in Hindi film industry since the death of Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput.

It is being said that many films were snatched from Sushant Singh Rajput and were given to star kids. It is a well known fact that Sushant was to play lead in Half girlfriend, Fitoor, Befikre and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

However, for reasons unknown, the projects were snatched from him and were given to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Now an old video of Sushant has surfaced in which he is answering questions related to Godfather in Bollywood. The video has been shared from Sushant’s fan page in which he is talking to the media and answering some questions.

In the video, Sushant was asked, ‘Is godfather needed to reach the heights you have reached in the industry?’

In response, Sushant says, “Godfather is not needed at all. If it were, I would never reach where I’m today. Only talent and hard work matters. God is there for hard workers and we also have fathers.”

Have a look at the video below:

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a big debate has started in film world about nepotism. On this issue, the film industry also seems to be divided into two. Many people are supporting it, while many are against it. On social media, people are targeting Star Kids and some producer-directors.

People on social media are constantly campaigning for justice for Sushant. Many have targeted Karan Johar, Salman Khan and other big production houses for taking star kids instead of real talent.

At the same time, many big stars including Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon and Sonu Nigam have voiced against nepotism spread in the film industry.

Also Read: https://www.orissapost.com/shocking-wikipedia-had-updated-sushant-singh-rajputs-death-even-before-he-had-died/