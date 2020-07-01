New Delhi: Hindi cinema actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left many pertinent questions go unanswered.

The 34-year-old was found hanging at his Bandra residence June 14 2020.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Shekhar Suman paid a visit to Sushant’s family in Patna to extend his condolences.

The actor and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav held a press conference in Patna to raise some concerns over Sushant’s demise. The duo also demanded a CBI enquire in the case.

However, Sushant’s family are not too happy with the press conference. They have expressed their displeasure over a banner which was used at the presser, calling it a ‘political gimmick’. Notably, Shekhar Suman joined RJD soon after the press conference. The veteran actor had previously contested elections in Bihar from a Congress ticket.

“Everything is under investigation in Mumbai and giving media byte in Patna under the political banner is just for political mileage. Family is capable enough to demand all this and keep doing and waiting for police investigation report hence any kind of politics and political intervention not needed. There are already political people in the family who will take this up,” said Sushant’s family.

Shekhar Suman talked about nepotism and gang culture in the Hindi film industry. The veteran actor also made a startling revelation that Sushant changed 50 SIM cards.

