Bhubaneswar: Co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Shah Rukh Khan was naturally an elated person after his team defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL-14 encounter Sunday. SRK is now hoping that the Knight Riders will go from strength to strength after starting in such a brilliant manner. However, it should be stated here that KKR next face Mumbai Indians (MI), a team that have been their nemesis always. Incidentally, KKR’s win over SRH was their 100th victory in the IPL.

SRK is usually seen at KKR’s matches along with co-owners in Jay Mehta and veteran Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla. Shah Rukh tagged the players in his tweets and congratulated them on the milestone victory. He wrote: Good to have our 100th IPL match win. Well done boys…@KKRiders @prasidh43 @DineshKarthik @NitishRana_27 #Rahul @Russell12A @harbhajan_singh ( good to see u even if briefly ) @Sah75official @patcummins30 actually all were so good to watch.”

In spite of having a tough game ahead, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan is confident that his team will be able to maintain the momentum. He said that his team have the most destructive batting line-up in the competition, an advantage that will win help them win tough games in the tournament.

“One of the many strengths we have within our squad is two of the most talented guys in the country opening the batting for us,” Morgan said after the game, Sunday.

“(Rahul) Tripathi at No. 3 played beautifully, and the middle-order we have is extremely versatile. When Dinesh (Karthik) plays like that or Andre (Russell) plays the game he can play, you’re going to see a very destructive batting unit that has potential to win you matches,” he added.

The skipper was all-praise for Nitish Rana who played the match-winning knock, days after recovering from a bout of COVID-19. “I’m delighted for Nitish. Obviously he played a match-winning innings. The thing that impressed me the most about his innings was the method that he used. He played really aggressively and always took a positive option, which really did set up our batting innings,” Morgan stated.