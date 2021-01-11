Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment June 14 last year. January 14 will mark seven months of his demise. However, the case of his death is yet to be solved, veteran actor Shekhar Suman has said. He informed that Sushant Singh Rajput is still alive in the hearts of the people.

“Every 14th of the month is a grim reminder that one more month has gone and we are still awaiting justice on Sushant’s front. June 14th – jan14th,” Shekhar Suman tweeted Sunday along with the hashtag #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.

See link: https://twitter.com/shekharsuman7/status/1348211889344450562

The actor has been constantly vocal on social media seeking justice for Sushant. The case is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Supreme Court directed the probe agency took into the matter.

Suman had tweeted January 1: “I wish to also start the New Year by hoping that Sushant gets justice as fast as possible.”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh appeared for a hearing by the Bombay High Court last week in the case filed by the deceased actor’s sisters, against an FIR filed by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The advocate tweeted saying he is hopeful that the FIR registered by Rhea will be quashed.

Sushant’s father has alleged that Rhea is responsible for the death of his son. Rhea also has been in the spotlight after her name cropped up during investigation of the drug scandal that cropped up after Sushant’s death. She was behind bars for close to a month before getting bail.