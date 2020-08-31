Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor has raved about veteran actor Dimple Kapadia’s performance in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Sonam Kapoor said she watched the highly anticipated espionage thriller on the big screen in London.

Nolan’s Tenet is the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a theatrical release since the outbreak of coronavirus. It had led to shutdown of cinema halls worldwide since March.

Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of Dimple Kapadia, who makes her Hollywood debut with the film.

“So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing,” the actor wrote.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEhkB25FXxl/

Kapadia features in Tenet along with actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.

Actor Richa Chadha replied to Sonam’s post> She wrote the 61-year-old Dimple had made India proud with her role in film.

“Missing the cinemas. What a film you got to see and what a moment of pride for India! Woohoo, Dimple Kapadia ji making her Hollywood debut with Nolan!” Chadha wrote.

Nolan, along with Pattinson, Washington and Kapadia, shot some sequences of the film in Mumbai for a week in September 2019.

Tenet is Nolan’s first film since his 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk. The film is slated to be released September 3 in the US.