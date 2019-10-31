Kolkata: India Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha’s wife Romi has said that her husband’s ability to suppress emotions has stood him in good stead during turbulent times. Wriddhiman Saha made a comeback to the Indian Test team in the recently-concluded series against South Africa after more than a year during which he suffered a spate of injuries.

“It is his (Saha) ability to control emotions that makes him successful,” wife Romi has observed. “Come what may, he will not lose his focus. He will just concentrate on cricket, his training and what he needs to do to succeed,” Romi Saha has been quoted as saying in a vernacular daily. And Wriddhiman Saha has seconded her by stating that he rarely expresses his feelings.

Wriddhiman was asked what did he feel when he was told that he would be playing at Vishakhapatnam and his reply was, “I rarely express my feelings.”

Wriddhiman was also asked whether there were any congratulatory messages from his teammates on his return to the Indian dressing room. “Well there was no such special message, it was just normal. Be it Virat Kohli or Subhman Gill we all mix as friends, that is what makes the team special,” he has stated.

Meanwhile Romi has termed the period (more than 12 months) of revovery and rehabilitation for the ‘superman’ wicket-keeper as ‘longest separation’.

“Even when he used to come home on weekends, he used to train separately and then Monday morning he would be gone,” Romi has said during the course of the interview. He would come maybe on a Friday evening, spend more than 12 hours at various grounds in Kolkata Saturday and Sunday and then early Monday morning he would be gone. It was really tough for me, but I realised that he had this dream to make a comeback. I am happy that he has put those tough times behind him and has again comeback into the side,” Romi Saha has been quoted as saying.

Romi has also made it clear that in spite of the meagre time she gets to spend with Wriddhiman because of the latter’s hectic schedule, she is not complaining. “I don’t want to increase his stress. Playing for India is pressure enough,” she said and added that she tries to make every effort so that all her husband’s concentration remains on cricket and cricket only.

It should be stated here that on his return series, Wriddhiman Saha pulled off some stunners behind the wickets which led Virat Kohli to say, “I was sure of those catches because only Saha can do it.”

