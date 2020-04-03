Mumbai: Superstar of the Hindi film industry Shah Rukh Khan has tweeted that this is the time when all Indians must be united as ;’one family’ and ‘do our little bit to look after each other’.

In a social media post which Shah Rukh Khan sent out Thursday evening, on his Twitter handle @iamsrk, the actor wrote: “In these times it’s imp (ortant) to make everyone around you working tirelessly for you… not related to u… to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we will do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”

See link:

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1245718174726680579

Earlier, on @RedChilliesEnt, the Twitter handle of his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh gave out a lengthy statement announcing his contributions to the current fight against COVID-19 through his group companies – Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX.

Shah Rukh also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 war. He, however, did not specify any monetary amount to specify how much he would be donating.

“Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji coupled with the efforts of the Chief Ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other states and Union Territory leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic. We have initially focused our efforts on the three cities – Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi with the realisation that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward,” the actor said.

“At a time when the human race is facing an immense crisis, there can only be one true response: The expression of Humanity itself. This is a moment for all of us to come together in a collective effort to make each other kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead. This crisis is not going to pass in a hurry, it will take its time and its toll on all of us. It will also show us that there isn’t really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another.

“There’s nothing more obvious in the spread of this pandemic, than the fact that each one of us is inextricably connected to each other, without any distinction. So, while we do whatever we can to support each other in our own small ways, the compassion we show to those who are likely to face the most brutal brunt of both, the pandemic and its economic consequences, will define us as a generation and as a Nation. The scourge we are up against, is fearsome and unknown to us. Like all uncharted paths, our journey to overcome every new challenge it throws at us will be arduous. There will be times when the best intentions might yield the wrong results,” Shah Rukh added.

Shah Rukh ended on a poetic note: “Raat ke baad naye din ki sehar aayegi, din nahi badlega, tareeq Badal jayegi… I pray for you and your families, please do the same for me. Aur kripya karke… kuch dinon ke liye… ek doosre se sharirik taur se… thoda door… aur door… aur door… aur door.”

According to the statement released by SRK, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which he co-owns with wife Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta, he has committed to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. Through Red Chillies Entertainment co-owned by Gauri and Shah Rukh, he has committed to contributing to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

