Mumbai: Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a video of herself along with her beau Roman Shawl. In the video Sushmita Sen lovingly calls Roman Shawl ‘tough guy’.

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she shared a video of the two performing couple’s yoga. She shared that the key to a stable relationship needs a balanced centre.

“I love you my tough guy @rohmanshawl A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength & deep trust’ How symbolic this posture!!! #sharing #us #togetherness. I love you guys!! #fly,” Sushmita captioned the video.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CAsayOpBps5/

Earlier last week, Sushmita completed 26 years of her Miss Universe win. She became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe at a glittering ceremony in the Philippines.

Currently, Sushmita stays with her boyfriend and her adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah. The former Miss Universe has always been open about her relationships. She has allegedly been in a relationship with persons like Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda and Sabeer Bhatia.

Even though recently her film career is not doing well at the moment, Sushmita always manages to stay in the news. This is because of her efforts in developing awareness about women empowerment. She takes part in various programmes that dwell on the subject of providing more power to women.

Agencies